Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Steven N. Gontarski

Steven N. Gontarski Obituary
OLEAN - Steven N. Gontarski, formerly of 132 North Union St., passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Absolut of Aurora, following a lengthy illness.

Steven was born Nov. 2, 1962, in Brooklyn, and was a son of David and Helen Rachel Feldman Gontarski. He was formerly married to Barbara Huff.

Steven was a graduate of the South Shore High School in Brooklyn. He attended the Center for Media Arts in New York, and became certified as a sound/audio engineer. Steven worked for the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York.

He loved music, playing his guitar and singing. Steven had a good sense of humor. He was always cracking jokes. He had a very good heart and would do anything for anyone.

Steven is survived by a brother, Fred (Anne) Gontarski of New Jersey; a sister-in-law, Arleen Gontarski of Tampa, Fla.; three nephews, Marc Gontarski, Jeff Gontarski and Brian Gontarski; and many, many friends.

Steven was predeceased by a brother, Ivan Gontarski on July 21, 2013.

Friends will be received for a memorial gathering only from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday (Nov. 17, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
