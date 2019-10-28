|
ALLEGANY - Stuart Martin, 94, died Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, in Olean, following a brief illness.
Stuart was born in Urmston, England, on Feb. 25, 1925. He is a son of Lily Swirles and Sydney Martin. On Aug. 6, 1951, he married his loving wife of 68 years, Marie Waddoups, who survives.
Stuart graduated from Stretford Technical College, and Salford Royal Technical College, in England. Although he wanted to join the Army like his friends, he was directed by the government to interview in London, and was "drafted" to work as a mechanical engineer, at the Royal Air Craft Establishment, in Farnborough, the center of the aviation industry during wartime England. This was the beginning of jet engine design, and he later viewed this opportunity, as a big adventure.
One of his most memorable experiences in the aviation field was being taken on a flight, seated in the front gunner turret of a WWII bomber plane. Another big adventure of his life was packing up his family of six and sailing on The Empress of England from England to Canada in 1964.
Stuart's career as a mechanical engineer specializing in gas turbines spanned three countries. After Farnborough, he worked at Armstrong Siddeley in Coventry, England; Bristol Siddeley in Bristol, England; Hawker Siddeley in Toronto, Canada; and finally, Dresser Clark in Olean, retiring in 1985. Stuart's work allowed him to travel worldwide and he earned recognition for "traveling around the world in one trip" and "crossing the international date line."
Stuart's family grew up hearing many stories about living through the Manchester Blitz; hiking in the Peak District, specifically Kinder Scout; and his favorite team, Manchester United. Stuart was also a social member of the Allegany American Legion; a life-long walker; gardener; and stock market enthusiast.
In addition to his loving wife, Stuart is survived by their four children, Peter (Carolyn) Martin of Cypress, Texas, Michael Martin of Waterford, Alan Martin of Murrel's Inlet, S.C. and Jean (Vincent) Oliverio of Ellicottville; and seven grandchildren; Christopher, Laura, David, Brian, Steven, Nicholas and Eric.
He was pre-deceased by his parents; and a brother, Norman Martin.
In keeping with Stuart's request, there will be no public visitation or services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 28, 2019