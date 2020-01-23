|
BETHESDA, Md. - Sue Ann Cimbricz, 61, of Bethesda, died early Saturday morning (Jan. 18, 2020) at Georgetown University Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Jan. 3, 1959, Sue was the beloved daughter of Robert and Anita Cimbricz of Kill Buck, N.Y.
Sue was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1977, and a graduate of Georgetown University. She also attended Harvard University.
Surviving Sue are her son, Zachary Freeling of Washington, D.C.; two sisters, Robin (John) Rider of Kill Buck and Sandra Cimbricz? of ?Hamburg, N.Y.; a brother, John (Melanie) Cimbricz of Reston, Va.; three nephews, Tadd (Tina) Rider of Salamanca, N.Y., and William and Clark Cimbricz of Reston; a niece, Brooke (Brian) Crouse of Derby, N.Y.; two grand-nieces, Ava and Kendall Crouse; one nephew, Ethan Rider; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by one of her sons, Sam Freeling. Previously, she was married to Ken Freeling, who predeceased her in 2017.
Sue will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held in Washington, D.C. A funeral service and burial in Green Cemetery in Great Valley, N.Y., will occur in late spring and be announced at the family's convenience.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 23, 2020