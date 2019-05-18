Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Summer Leigh Hill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

YORK, Pa. - Summer Hill, 41, died peacefully at home on April 16, 2019, ending her long battle with cancer.



She was born Dec. 4, 1977, in Olean, N.Y., and resided in Portville, N.Y., where she graduated from Portville Central School in 1996. Summer earned her Bachelor of Science degree in education at Grove City College in 2000, her Master's of Education from Penn State in 2004 and received her principal certification in 2007.



She taught kindergarten for 18 1/2 years in the Central York School District at Hayshire Elementary School in Emigsville. She was very active in her local teachers' union and held positions as secretary and vice president for the Southern Region Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA).



Summer loved planning trips almost as much as she loved the trips themselves, having visited much of the United States as well as Europe and Asia. She also enjoyed entertaining friends, hosting game nights and falling asleep with a good book.



She is survived by her loving husband, Julian Wycko of York; parents, Stephanie and Joseph Hill of Portville; her maternal grandparents, Donna and Robert Watson of Olean; her three sisters, Adrienne Hill of Harrisburg, Micah (Kyle) York of New Cumberland and Lerin Hill of Shiremanstown; and her nephews, Jonas and Landon York; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Wilda and William Hill.



