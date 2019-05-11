SALAMANCA - Susan A. Button, of 451 Broad St., passed away Tuesday (May 7, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
Susan was born Aug. 20, 1938, in Millport, Pa., and was a daughter of Arthur and Gladys Blanchard Kelley. On March 12, 1994, she married her husband, Wilber Maynard Button, who predeceased her.
Susan enjoyed playing games and watching daytime television and soap operas, but she truly loved her children and enjoyed spending time with them.
Susan is survived by eight children, Rick Tadder and Larry Tadder, both of Olean, Kenneth Tadder and Michael Tadder, both of Pittsburgh, Pa., Penny Tadder of Olean, Rose Main of Smethport, Pa., Diane (Scott) Lunn of Eldred, Pa., and Deborah (Ken) Hankinson of Clarksville, Tenn.; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Gloria Febble of Coudersport, Pa., James Kelley of Reading, Pa., and William (Sue) Kelley of Fayetteville, N.C.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 11, 2019