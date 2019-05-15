Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan M. Cummings. View Sign Service Information Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-2200 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760 View Map Funeral service 6:00 PM Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

OLEAN - Susan M. Cummings, of 4075 Breeze Boulevard, made her ascent to heaven, to be with her Lord, and her son, Monday (May 13, 2019).



Susan was born on June 18, 1961, in Elgin, Ill., and was a daughter of Joyce Young and William T. Martin. She was formerly married to Stephen E. Hearn. In 1987, she married her best friend, Donald Cummings.



Susan's family moved to Williamsville, in 1972. At the age of 15, she got adventurous and spent the next few years moving between the states of Florida, Texas and New York. Susan finally settled, in Olean, in 1982.



She graduated from Olean Business Institute with an associates degree in medical secretarial. For many years she worked at Brand Names department store.



Susan was very involved in her children's many sporting activities, and many years in Boy Scouts. She was an avid supporter of NA. Susan's pride and joy were her children and grandchildren, whom she loved spending time with more than anything else. She was the fun grandma.



Susan is survived by her father, William T. Martin; her mother, Joyce E. Young; a daughter, Jamie Elaine Hearn (Michael) Yudichak; a son, Daniel Martin (Amanda "Panda" MacDonald) Cummings; 5 stepchildren, Donald Jr., Eugene, Harold, David and Tammy; her grandchildren, Alexandria Hearn, Jaxson Yudichak, Evan, Natalie and Vincent Cummings, Casey, Kelsey, Kala, Donovan, Derek and Dylan Cummings; her sisters, Ruth Martin of Olean, Heidi Martin of Williamsburg, Va., Marybeth Hall of Jackson, Mich. and Martha Martin of Jamestown; many loving nieces and nephews; an "adopted" daughter, Crystal Isaman; and many great friends who were close enough to be considered family.



Susan was predeceased by her youngest son, Richard J. "Ricky" Cummings, on May 31, 2017.



Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday (May 16, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Chuck Maine, pastor of Epic Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery, in Olean.



Online condolences may be made at



