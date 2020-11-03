1/1
Susan Nickola
SALAMANCA - Mrs. Susan Nickola, 71, of Ellicott Street, Salamanca, died Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020) at home, following a long illness.

Born Aug. 28, 1949 in Lackawanna, she was the daughter of the late John and Kathryn Walsh Sipko. She was married on Dec. 6, 1969, in the former St. Patrick's Church, to Mr. Robert Nickola, who survives.

She was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1967, and earned her associate degree in registered nursing from Jamestown Community College.

She had been employed with the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services, as a child protective caseworker and as a Medicaid examiner, for over 30 years. She had previously been employed as an RN, with Olean General Hospital Intensive Care, and had worked as a supervisor with the former OTB, in Salamanca.

Mrs. Nickola was a member of Our Lady of Peace parish, the ZONTA Club and the former Salamanca Jaycees. She enjoyed international travel, gardening, current events, history and politics. She loved her dogs.

Surviving are a daughter, Tracey (Casey Chlebowski) Nickola PHD of Lovettsville, Va.; two grandchildren, Carter and Brinnay Nickola, both of Lovettsville; stepmother, Mary Sipko of Greensboro, N.C.; a stepsister, Laurie Hall of Greensboro; two stepbrothers, Steven Sipko of Big Skye, Mont. and Michael Sipko, Bradford, Pa.

There will be no visitation.

Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to EARS, PO Box 445, Salamanca, NY 14779, to help dogs in need.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
