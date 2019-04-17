Obituary Guest Book View Sign

To leave online condolences, please visit BELMONT - Susan Jacobs Potter, 73, of 4545 State Route 19 S., died peacefully Monday (April 15, 2019) at Hart Comfort House, in Wellsville, after a courageous battle with cancer.She was born on Jan. 16, 1946, in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Leland "Yale" and Ruth Wightman Jacobs. On May 6, 1967, in Belmont, she married Lloyd Potter, who predeceased her, on April 20, 2014.Susan graduated from Belmont Central School in 1964, and Alfred State College, in 1966, with a degree in executive secretarial sciences.She was formerly employed at Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES for 31 years.She was an active member of many boards of directors including Genesee Valley Central School for six years; C-A BOCES for 10 years; Belmont Free Library for four years; and the Office of the Aging for a year. She was an active member of the Belmont United Methodist Church.Surviving are two children, Kerri Potter and Randy (Angelique) Potter, both of Belmont; three grandchildren, Forest Beauchamp, Ryan Dodge and Brook (Donny) Kane; two great-grandchildren, Carsyn and Carmyn Kane; a sister, Audrey Filter of New Hampshire; as well as several nieces and nephews; and her faithful puppy, Pippy.She was predeceased, in addition to her parents and husband, by two twin sisters and their husbands, Joan and Ed Sailor, and Jean and Bill Smith ; and a brother-in-law, William Filter. Friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (April 19, 2019) at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., in Belmont. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday (April 20, 2019) in the Belmont United Methodist Church, with Rev. Richard Hurd and Rev. Stephen Crowell presiding. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery in Belmont.The family suggests memorial donations be made to Hart Comfort House, Wellsville, NY at hartcomforthouse.org ; the Belmont Free Library, 2 Willets Ave., Belmont, NY 14813; or the Belmont United Methodist Church, 7 Park Circle, Belmont, NY 14813.To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc

