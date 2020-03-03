|
BOLIVAR - Suzanna M. Stocum, 60, of 2658 Route 275, passed away on Sunday (March 1, 2020) in Select Specialty Hospital, in Erie, Pa., following a brief illness.
Born on Dec. 19, 1959, in Chula Vista, Calif., she was the daughter of Roger and Mary Ost Stocum.
Suzanna was a graduate of Richburg Central School.
She was a certified nursing assistant and was employed at the Wellsville Manor Care Center. She was a former employee of the UniMart store and Shop N Save store, both in Bolivar, and was the manager of the Belvedere Truck Stop.
She was a member and EMT for the Richburg Fire Dept. for many years.
Surviving are her longtime companion, Stanley Button Sr. of Bolivar; three sons, Stanley Button Jr., Christopher Button and Justin (Kayla) Button, all of Bolivar; seven grandchildren; five sisters, Ethel (Shawn) Milliman of Richburg, Patience Hosmer of Bolivar, Terry Dowdell of Umatilla, Fla., Tara Stocum of Umatilla and Karla( Nick) Button of Richburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Zeta Button.
There will be no prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date that will be announced. Burial in Knights Creek Cemetery Scio.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 3, 2020