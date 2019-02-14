Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia J. Meyer. View Sign

MONROE - Sylvia J. Meyer passed away with her loving family by her side on Monday, (Feb. 11, 2019). She was 81 years old.

Daughter of the late Elwin Ray and Ruth Elizabeth Stacy Olmstead, she was born Jan. 3, 1938, in Olean.



Sylvia was a retired Assistant Branch Manager of M&T Bank of Monroe, and a member of Sacred Heart Church of Monroe.



Sylvia was the widow of William Meyer, who predeceased her in 2002.



Survivors include her sons, William (Carla) J. Meyer of Midlothian, Texas, and Dennis P. Meyer, of Monroe; her daughter, Judy (Matthew) Ruckert, of Riverview, Fla.; her sisters, Joanne Button of Portville, Gloria



Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday (Feb. 15, 2019) at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950.



A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 16, 2019) at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment will follow in Seamanville Cemetery, Monroe, NY.



Memorial donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, Inc., 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305,



