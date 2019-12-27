|
JAMESTOWN - Tabitha Ann Whitwood, 36, of Jamestown, passed away unexpectedly at her home Saturday (Dec. 21, 2019).
She was born April 9, 1983, in Corry, Pa., the daughter of Raymond Whitwood and Terrie Davis.
Tabitha attended Jamestown High School, and lived in Jamestown most of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She liked camping; playing cards; watching movies; and doing crafts. Tabitha loved animals, children, and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.
Tabitha is survived by her parents, Raymond (Lisa) Whitwood of Hinsdale and Terrie (Harry) Davis of Jamestown; her brothers, Christopher (Lorri) Whitwood of Hinsdale, Kyle (Laurena) Whitwood of Branford, Fla., Aaron (Pam) Raynor of Sinclairville and Austan Whitwood of Hinsdale; her sister, Alyssa (Edward) Whitwood of Hinsdale; her grandmother, Barbara Booth of Indiana; her nieces and nephews, Brayden, Jasmine, Malaki, Peyton, Nadia, Stella, Aria and Oden; her significant other, Tony DeJesus; her stepchildren, Alyssa and Christian DeJesus; a step-granddaughter, Maliaah DeJesus; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tabitha is preceded in death by her brother, Henry A. Davis Jr.; and her grandparents, Jim and Jean Whitwood, and Charles Booth.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019) at Hubert Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 27, 2019