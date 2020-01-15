|
COUDERSPORT, Pa. - Taylor V. Lewis, 13, of Coudersport, went home to be with his Lord Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020) after tragically experimenting with a horrible fad of aerosol propellant inhaling.
He was son of Thomas L. and Valerie E. Gerbec-Lewis Werstler.
Born Thursday, Nov. 30, 2006, in Coudersport, to birth parents Vaughn Lewis and Katherine Thompson of Emporium.
Taylor was a seventh grade student in the enrichment program at the Austin Area High School. He attended the Austin Free Methodist Church.
Taylor was a very intelligent boy who loved working on everything mechanical, including riding mowers, mini-bikes, electric fans and even creating his own battery fed lights.
He loved fishing, hunting, working on cars with his Dad, spending time with and helping his family, collecting leaves and studying geography, and collecting rocks with his nieces, Nadia and Irissa. He also liked playing video games, building forts with "Sissy," Jessica, swimming, camping and KFC - Nashville Hot chicken was his favorite. He knew most all cars by make, model, engine etc., and always watched Counting Cars and Top Gear. His greatest loves were his family and being outdoors.
Surviving, in addition to his mom and dad of Coudersport, are his biological parents, Vaughn Lewis and Katherine Thompson of Emporium; six sisters, Jessica Lewis and Sylvia Lewis, both of Emporium, Skylar Werstler and Tanjee Werstler, both of Coudersport, and Trinity Werstler and Mikenzi (David) Sabatino, both of Clearfield; his "Grammy," Sarah Lanphere of Emporium; grandpa, Larry Werstler of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; two very special nieces, Nadia and Irissa Sabatino; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, including special cousin, Adam Lukaschunis.
Taylor was predeceased by his biological grandfather, David Thompson; grandmother, Arlene Walker; and grandfather, Edward Gerbec. Also Sebastian and Leonardo Sabatino, both in infancy.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. to noon Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) at God's Country Ministries, 1237 East Second St., Coudersport, where funeral services will follow at noon with Taylor's pastor, Roger Laktash, officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Austin.
Memorials in Taylor's name may be made to the Austin Free Methodist Church, c/o Pastor Roger Laktash, 44 East Vine St., Port Allegany, PA 16743.
Taylor's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Taylor, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com.
Taylor's family's prayer is that no other family should ever have to experience this kind of loss. Please talk to your children and grandchildren about the consequences of experimenting with this horrible fad of huffing.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 15, 2020