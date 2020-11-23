ULYSSES, Pa. - Teddy E. "Ted" Dickerson, 84, of Ulysses, died Friday (Nov. 20, 2020) in Wellsville Manor Care Center, Wellsville, N.Y., as a result of COVID-19.
Born May 31, 1936, in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of Ted and Georgia "Jerry" Holyfield Dickerson.
A 1954 graduate of Ulysses High School, he was president of the last class to graduate from Ulysses High School.
After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, and served honorably until 1958, serving in Japan and Hawaii.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1960, serving honorably in the 101st Airborne and 173rd Airborne, in Kentucky and Okinawa, Japan until 1964.
He later joined the U.S. Army Reserves, retiring as sgt. first class, in 1994, after a total of 22 years of honorable service.
Ted was employed as a machinist, by Dresser-Rand, in Wellsville, and served as president of Local No. 1580, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. He also served as a union organizer for District 182.
He was a member of Carl E. Hyde American Legion Post No. 963 in Ulysses; Wellsville Moose Club; 101st Airborne Parachute Assoc.; and the Marine Corps League.
Surviving are five children, Kelly Dickerson of Wellsville, Kerry (Mark) West of Whitesville, N.Y., Jerri (Richard) Theer of Youngsville, N.C., Todd Dickerson of Ulysses and Tracey "Muffy" (Kurt) Ballerstein of Clyde, N.Y.; nine grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his former wife, A. Lynne Kear Dickerson; step-father, Lyle Tarbox; a son-in-law, Chris DeSantis; and three siblings, Donald Dickerson, Judith Henry and Janice L. Graves.
An informal gathering, announced by Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, will be held in Spring 2021, following his long expressed wishes.
Memorials may be made to LEEK Hunting & Mountain Preserve at leekpreserve.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at olneyfoust.com.