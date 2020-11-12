SALAMANCA - Mr. Terence "Terry" Johnson, 85, of Sawmill Run Road, Salamanca, died Sunday morning (Nov. 8, 2020) at home, following a short illness.
Born July 26, 1935, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Willis and Ruth McKinley Johnson. He was married June 18, 1955, to the former Gloria Jean Bowles, who survives.
Mr. Johnson was employed for 38 ½ years for the New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation. Upon his retirement, he worked for the Town of Salamanca Board of Assessors and Code Enforcement Office.
He enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed bowling, the outdoors, hunting and fishing, going to auctions and farming.
Surviving are four daughters, Darlene Vesotski of Salamanca, Deborah (Dan) O'Neil of Randolph, Shella (Dale) Blood of Napoli and Laurie Blood of Salamanca; a son, Eric Johnson of Salamanca; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Beverly Kahm of Salamanca, Carolyn (Robert) Terhune of Salamanca and Irma Pierce of Kill Buck; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday (Nov. 20, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time memorial services will be held with Rev. Michael Trenchard officiating. Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Salamanca, at the convenience of the family.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.