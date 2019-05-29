Teresa M. Brunner

OLEAN - Teresa M. Brunner, of 2996 Route 16, passed away Sunday (May 26, 2019) at her home, following a lengthy illness.

Teresa was born April 15, 1965, in Olean, and was a daughter of Edward M. and Dorothy A. Walsh Brunner.

She loved her cat, Coco.

Teresa is survived by her parents; her children; and her siblings.

At her request, there will be no public visitation or memorial services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 29, 2019
