OLEAN - Teresa M. Brunner, of 2996 Route 16, passed away Sunday (May 26, 2019) at her home, following a lengthy illness.
Teresa was born April 15, 1965, in Olean, and was a daughter of Edward M. and Dorothy A. Walsh Brunner.
She loved her cat, Coco.
Teresa is survived by her parents; her children; and her siblings.
At her request, there will be no public visitation or memorial services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 29, 2019