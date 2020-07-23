TUSCON, Ariz. - Teresa Marie Swarthout Shaffer, of Tuscon, formerly of Winona Lake, Ind. and Cuba, N.Y., lost her five-year battle with ALS (aka Lou Gehrig's Disease) on Friday, June 26, 2020.



Teresa was born July 15, 1950, in Cuba, to Merle Ward and Elizabeth Agnes Wood Swarthout. She married Roger Shaffer on Aug. 14, 1971.



Teresa was a high school math teacher at Lakeland Christian Academy in Winona Lake for 26 years, where she was often referred to as Momma Shaffer.



Her other loves include family, friends, gardening and canning, church and singing in choir.



Teresa is survived by her husband, Roger; and five children, Michele (Alan) McCrum of Pierceton, Ind., Marlise (Levi) Burkholder of Wakarusa, Ind., Carus (Erica) Shaffer of Elkhart, Ind., Marah (David) Grant of Warsaw, Ind. and Meghan (William) Harman of Tuscon; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Patricia (Melvin) Bradfuhrer of Lakeview, N.Y., Tom (Carianne) Swarthout of Salamanca, N.Y. and Mary (Tim) Botens of Black Creek, N.Y.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother and brother-in-law, Michael (Evelio Cuellar) Swarthout.



A memorial open house will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug.. 8, 2020 at Lakeland Christian Academy, 1093 S. 250 E., Winona Lake, IN 46590. Appropriate COVID-19 guidelines will be maintained.



Memorial donations may be made in her name to Lakeland Christian Academy.

