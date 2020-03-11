|
OLEAN - Terrance "Terry" Robert Weinman, of 132 N. Union St., passed away Saturday (March 07, 2020) at the age of 60.
Born Sept. 23, 1959, in Allegany, he was the son of the late Vincent and Sally Pepperdine Weinman.
His love of music first began when he played the trumpet in his youth. He further became a music enthusiast, enjoying the works of The Outlaws, REO Speed Wagon and Todd Rundgren.
Terry was a 1977 graduate of Allegany High School and attended Alfred State College before moving to Pompano Beach, Fla., where he married Carol Burger and had two children, Sean and Jenna.
Terry began working as a cable technician with American Cable in 1980, and in 1991 began working for Time Warner Cable, where he continued for 20 years.
He was an avid boater, a great water-skier and a fearless SCUBA diver. Terry was a flight enthusiast, after his father, and enjoyed air shows, flying and planes. Terry could often be found looking up to see what plane was passing overhead.
Terry is survived by his siblings, David J. Weinman of Pompano Beach, Cynthia M. Weinman and Brian Marvin of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., Douglas A. and Jessica Weinman of Knapp Creek; his son, Sean R. and Fallon Dale Weinman and grandson Nigil of Jamestown; and daughter, Jenna L. Weinman and Ryan Seebeck of Mary Esther, Fla.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday (March 13, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 11, 2020