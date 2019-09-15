|
|
WELLSVILLE - Terry E. Wright, 76, of 37½ Pleasant St., passed away Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira.
He was born April 26, 1943, in Galeton, Pa., the son of the late Sylvester Ai and Eva Putman Wright.
Terry was raised in Galeton and was a 1961 graduate of Galeton High School. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy, serving from 1961 to 1974.
He was employed as a contractor and machinist for various companies in the area, including Victory Steel in Angelica, where he was a CNC Operator for 20 years, retiring in 2002.
He was a member of the Morison Hayes Post 702 American Legion and the Frank B. Church Post 2530 VFW.
Known for his humorous and animated storytelling, Terry was known to be the life of every party. He loved reading, fishing and enjoying cold ones while listening to and singing the oldies.
He is survived by five children, Randy (Deb) Wright of Wellsville, Kim (Carl) Fanton of Wellsville, Tracey Williams of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Lisa (Foster) Latner of Wellsville and Jeff Wright of Wellsville; 10 grandchildren, Cory, Tyler, Seth, Regina, Miranda, Mitchell, Mari-Kae, Tyler, Amber and Jordan; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, June Foreman of Wellsville; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased, in addition to his parents, by a grandson, Carl Fanton Jr.; a son-in-law, Mark Williams; a brother, John Wright; and the love of his life, Karen.
Friends are invited to a reception from 3 to 11 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at the home of Lisa and Foster Latner, 4323 Bolivar Road in Wellsville. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to his children to cover the cost of funeral expenses.
To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 15, 2019