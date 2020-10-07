1/1
Terry L. Haxton
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOLIVAR - Terry L. Haxton, 67, of Phillips Hill Road, passed away peacefully Sunday (Oct. 4, 2020) at Highland Park in Wellsville.

He was born June 15, 1953, in Wellsville, the son of Lawrence and Ella Mae Smith Haxton. On July 12, 1969, in Wellsville, he married Alice I. Griswold, who survives.

Terry was raised in Wellsville, and attended Wellsville High School.

He was a dedicated employee of the Town of Scio Highway Department for 34 years. Outside of work, he enjoyed working on cars; was an avid hunter and fisherman; and was a member of Knights Creek Church.

He is survived by his wife, Alice; three children, Terry (Sue) Haxton, Rebecca Haxton and Thaddeus (Kim) Haxton; seven grandchildren, Matthew Haxton, Samantha (Nick) Frederick, Brett (Samantha) Burgess, Judith Haxton, Tristan Haxton, Tristen Abbott and Caden Haxton; two great-grandchildren, Tony and Arya Burgess; his mother, Ella Mae; four brothers, Lawerence Haxton Jr., Timothy Haxton, Ralph Haxton and Ron Weeks; and two sisters, Alysia Gardner and Donna Gapa.

He was predeceased by his father, Lawrence; and three sisters, Claudia, Gracie and Marsha.

Friends are invited to a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) at the Knights Creek Church in Scio, with Reverend Carl Kemp presiding. A reception will follow at the Knights Creek Church.

Please consider memorial donations to Knights Creek Church.

To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Knights Creek Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved