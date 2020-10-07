BOLIVAR - Terry L. Haxton, 67, of Phillips Hill Road, passed away peacefully Sunday (Oct. 4, 2020) at Highland Park in Wellsville.
He was born June 15, 1953, in Wellsville, the son of Lawrence and Ella Mae Smith Haxton. On July 12, 1969, in Wellsville, he married Alice I. Griswold, who survives.
Terry was raised in Wellsville, and attended Wellsville High School.
He was a dedicated employee of the Town of Scio Highway Department for 34 years. Outside of work, he enjoyed working on cars; was an avid hunter and fisherman; and was a member of Knights Creek Church.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; three children, Terry (Sue) Haxton, Rebecca Haxton and Thaddeus (Kim) Haxton; seven grandchildren, Matthew Haxton, Samantha (Nick) Frederick, Brett (Samantha) Burgess, Judith Haxton, Tristan Haxton, Tristen Abbott and Caden Haxton; two great-grandchildren, Tony and Arya Burgess; his mother, Ella Mae; four brothers, Lawerence Haxton Jr., Timothy Haxton, Ralph Haxton and Ron Weeks; and two sisters, Alysia Gardner and Donna Gapa.
He was predeceased by his father, Lawrence; and three sisters, Claudia, Gracie and Marsha.
Friends are invited to a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) at the Knights Creek Church in Scio, with Reverend Carl Kemp presiding. A reception will follow at the Knights Creek Church.
Please consider memorial donations to Knights Creek Church.
