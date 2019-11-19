Home

Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
Terry L. Niver Sr.


1947 - 2019
Terry L. Niver Sr. Obituary
OLEAN - Terry L. Niver Sr., 72, of 607 W. Henley St., passed away suddenly, at home, Friday (Nov. 15, 2019).

Born May 29, 1947, in Cuba, he was the son of Glenn W. and Marguerite I. Dillon Niver.

Terry was raised in Olean, and graduated from Salamanca High School. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served during the Vietnam War.

He had been employed for 43 years, at Dresser Rand, prior to his retirement.

Terry enjoyed being home, and was nourished by daily contact with his family. He also had a soft spot for cats, and opened his heart and home, to stray ones. His current pals were named Gracie, Elli, Fred and Stretch.

He is survived by four children, Terry (Hillary) Niver Jr. of Rochester, Andrew Niver of Olean, Erica (Kevin Kenyon) Niver of Olean and Abbey (Mike Babb) Niver of Olean; four grandchildren, Carlyn Niver, Jesse Niver, Ashlyn Niver and Lena Phillips; a sister, Elaine (Joseph) Dwyer of Olean; a brother, Logan (Nyleen) Birnie of Washington, Utah; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Glenn Niver and Marguerite Niver Kuite; his first wife, Carlyn Jimerson Niver in 1971; his stepfather, Joseph Kuite; and a stepbrother, Mark Kuite.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., in the funeral home. Fr. Dan Riley, OFM, will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
