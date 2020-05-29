Thelma (Dutton) Carter
1933 - 2020
WIMAUMA, Fla. - Thelma Dutton Carter died Monday (May 25, 2020) at her home in Wimauma.

Born Jan. 29, 1933, in Hinsdale, N.Y., she is survived by her husband of 69 years, Robert; three children, Suzanne M. (Donn) Taylor, Allen R. (Clarinda) Carter and Cheryl L. Carter; six grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Also surviving are four sisters and two brothers, Waneta (Howard) Pixley, Vivian Papasergi, Marla Hogan, Louise (Chester) Sullivan, Leo Dutton and Kenneth (Nancy) Dutton.

Cremation arrangements are being handled by Sun City Center Funeral Home in Florida due to the constraints imposed by the COVID-19 virus. Memorial and burial services will be held in Allegany, N.Y. at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Life Path Hospice, 3010 W. Azeele St. Suite 120, Tampa FL. 33609; or the Alzheimer's Association of your choice.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
