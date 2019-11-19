|
|
COUDERSPORT, Pa. - Thelma E. Swift, 100, of Coudersport, formerly of Coneville, passed away with her loving family by her side, Saturday, (Nov. 16, 2019) in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, after a short illness.
Born on Monday, Oct. 27, 1919, in Pleasant Valley Township, she was a daughter of George and Agnes Reed Meacham. On April 25, 1942, in Port Allegany, she married Elton E. Swift, who passed away on April 12, 2004.
Thelma was a graduate of Port Allegany High School, Class of 1938 and was a graduate of Eleanor Beauty School in Buffalo, N.Y. She worked as a hairdresser in Shinglehouse for one year, and then in Coudersport until 1944, and lastly in her home in Hebron.
Thelma was a member of Hebron Union Church. She enjoyed knitting and volunteering at Charles Cole Memorial Hospital in Coudersport. She most especially loved spending time with her family.
She will be sadly missed by her wonderful caregivers at Sweden Valley Manor.
Surviving are two daughters, Bonnie J. (Wayne) Hathaway of Coudersport and Kim M. (Ivan) Work of Marysville, Ohio; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, David Moyer of Montoursville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Thelma was predeceased by infant twin sons; a daughter, Sandra Lee Moyer, who died in 2017; a grandson, Allen Hathaway, who died in 2018; four brothers; and 10 sisters.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse, where funeral services follow at noon, with the Rev. Howard R. Burnham, pastor emeritus of Hebron Union Church, and Pastor Harold Kiel, of Bingham Center Bible Church, officiating. Burial will be in Rathbone Cemetery, Coneville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hebron Union Church, 1149 State Route 44 N., Coudersport, PA 16915 or to the Sweden Valley Manor Patient Activities Fund, 1028 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
Thelma's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Thelma, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or visit the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 19, 2019