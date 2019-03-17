CATTARAUGUS - Thelma J. Fish, of 35 Waverly St., passed away Monday (March 11, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a brief illness.
Thelma was born Nov. 14, 1957, in Indiana, Pa., and was a daughter of Aida May Berkley. On Aug. 12, 2000, in Machias, she married Glenn R. Fish, who survives.
Thelma enjoyed crossword puzzles, coloring, long rides and visiting family.
Along with her loving husband, Thelma is survived by a daughter, Donna Langfield of Olean; three sisters, Wynetta Berkley of Torrance, Pa., Mary Berkley of Blairsville, Pa., and Roberta Raphael of Torrance.
At the family's request, there will be no public visitation or memorial services at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2019