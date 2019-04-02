Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Pearl Burchard. View Sign

CUBA - Thelma Pearl Burchard, 103, passed peacefully Friday (March 29, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility.



Born May 24, 1915, in Greenfield, Iowa, she was the daughter of Irven A. Young and Pearl Carter Young.



She moved to New York state at the age of 7, where her father bought a dairy farm.



She was a graduate of Sherburne High School.



She went to work in a knitting mill after graduation, and there met Lester C. Burchard, her late husband , whom she married in June of 1936, in Norwich. Lester passed away July 13, 2013, in Tucson, Ariz. During World War II, she worked in an aeronautical magneto factory.



Thelma was an award winning artist; an accomplished seamstress; a homemaker extraordinaire; and a superb cook and pie maker. Thelma loved to travel. She was a kind, caring, thoughtful, generous mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Surviving are two daughters, Brenda (Richard) Snyder of Olean and Barbara (Robert) Snyder of Edgewater, Fla.; four grandchildren, Tanya Masek, Jesse Masek, Elaine Snyder and David Snyder; six great-grandchildren, Bryn and Sadie Carroway, Jamal and Maija Klute and Evan and Natalie Snyder; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by three sisters; and two brothers.



Interment will be in Tucson Ariz., with her husband Lester, where they spent 30 happy years of retirement.

