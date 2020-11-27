1/
Theodore Edward Updike Jr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOUGHTON - Theodore Edward Updike Jr., of 9876 Luckey Drive and a former resident of Alden, died Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020) in the Houghton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

He was born May 11, 1931, in Buffalo.

Theodore was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1950 to 1952, and a self-employed farmer.

Mr. Updike had no known survivors.

Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
(585) 567-2206
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved