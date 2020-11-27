HOUGHTON - Theodore Edward Updike Jr., of 9876 Luckey Drive and a former resident of Alden, died Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020) in the Houghton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
He was born May 11, 1931, in Buffalo.
Theodore was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1950 to 1952, and a self-employed farmer.
Mr. Updike had no known survivors.
Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.