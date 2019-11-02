|
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - On Oct. 16, 2019, Theodore "Ted" J. Ferrara, artist, musician and writer, passed away at the age of 54 in Minneapolis, where he had lived for most of his adult life.
He attended Salamanca (N.Y.) High School, Class of 1983, and attended Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., where he graduated with honors in 1987 with a degree in fine arts and creative writing.
After graduation, he moved to Buffalo, N.Y., where he continued painting and founded the bands Herr Müeller and Kingpin. He moved to Minneapolis in 1992 for the vibrant music scene that centered around the bands The Replacements and Hüsker Du. Ted became an influential musician in the bands Rabbit and Kingpin (v2.0) and pursued numerous other musical projects. In the late 90s he co-founded the Chip Groover Art Collective to showcase his own artwork, as well as works of other emerging artists.
Ted was employed by Bruegger's Bagels for over 20 years, first as a driver and then as operations manager. His latest endeavor took him into the world of hardwood restoration and customized stains.
Ted was revered by all who knew him for his quick wit, exceptional intelligence, creative mind, encyclopedic knowledge, devotion to family and friends and generosity of love and spirit.
Beyond his prolific visual art, musical compositions and writings, Ted's pursuits were legendary in their diversity and the mastery he achieved with each. Guitarist, musicologist, DJ, skier, snowboarder, hockey player, hunter, pool shark, traveler, avid reader, political pundit, creative cook, dog dad - all reasons his friends referred to him as the "renaissance man."
But, above all, Ted was the ballast for a community of people.
He is survived by his parents, Anne Marie and Mike Ferrara; sister, Jennifer (Giorgio); his nephews, Sebastian and Zachary; maternal grandmother, artist Helen Quattrone; aunts, Mary Kerns and Trish McFadden; his uncle, Joe; and cousins, Case Kerns and Anne and Johnny McFadden.
A celebration of Ted's life was held Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Bradshaw Funeral and Crematory Services were in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 2, 2019