SHELBY, N.C. - Theodore "Ted" T. Boser passed away at his home in Shelby on Saturday (March 21, 2020).
He was born Aug. 21, 1927, in Allegany, N.Y., the son of Charles J. Boser and Bessie L. Kreamer Boser, and was the youngest of 10 children. In 1993 he married Geraldine Vincent.
He grew up on the family farm, Boser's Dairy, became owner of it, and later in life he passed it down to his sons. At age 16, he started working for the Town of Allegany, and then worked for Works and Silvis.
He later became the founder of Boser's Landscaping; co-owner of Boser's Markets in Olean, N.Y. and Chaffee, N.Y.; and owner and operator of Boser's Gravel Pit in Allegany.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Allegany, and a past president and life-time member of the Allegany Fire Department. He was also a fire warden for 30 years and a member of the former Eagle Rod and Gun Club of Allegany.
In 2004, he and his wife moved to North Carolina, where the weather was warmer for him. He was known for decorating for the holidays, and later in life his hobbies included raising Great Danes and handiwork.
He is survived by four daughters, Carol Knell of Duke Center, Pa. and Wilma (Wayne Dutton) Chesnut, Bonnie (Ed) Harrier and Laurie (Rich) Zimmerman, all of Allegany; two sons, Leonard Boser and Charles Boser, both of Allegany; and three stepdaughters, Elizabeth Vincent and Lori Vincent, both of North Carolina and Pat Waldron of Ellicottville, N.Y.; his grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steven Boser; a son-in-law, Robert Knell; a stepdaughter, Cecilia Sutton; six brothers, Francis, Vincent, Raymond, Carl, Claude and Marion; and three sisters, Edna, Margaret and Ruby.
A memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Allegany; the Allegany Volunteer Fire Department; the Allegany Public Library; or the donor's choice.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 25, 2020