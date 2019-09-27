|
OLEAN - Theresa A. Napolione, formerly of 503 N. Fourth St., Olean, died Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) at Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Olean.
Born Oct. 5, 1925, in Hornell, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Catherine Changose DeSanto. On Oct. 2, 1954, in St. Ann's Church in Hornell, she married Dennis M. Napolione, who predeceased her July 6, 2013.
Theresa was a graduate of Hornell High School, Class of 1945.
She was a member of St. Ann's Lodge in Hornell, and a member of St. John's Church, and its Altar and Rosary Societies. She enjoyed crocheting and baking cookies for her friends and family. She also loved spending time and being with children.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen (Raymond) Rogozinski of Olean; three siblings, Helen (Joe) Pardi of California, Francis (Sonny) DeSanto of Hornell and Richard (Josephine) DeSanto of Rochester; a brother-in-law, Jim Napolione; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Rose DiVencenzo, Joseph DeSanto, Mary Leto, Lucy Chapman, Louise Fratercangelo, Anna Datini, Catherine Smart, Margaret DeSanto, Dorothy DeSanto and Nicholas DeSanto.
Family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 28, 2019) at St. John's Church, 931 N. Union St., Olean, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired, may be made to The Friends of the Pines, 2245 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760 or to Eastview Elementary Library, 690 E. Spring St., Olean, NY 14760.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 27, 2019