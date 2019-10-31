Home

Alhart Funeral Home
3068 Main Street
Caledonia, NY 14423
585-538-6500
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Alhart Funeral Home
3068 Main Street
Caledonia, NY 14423
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Alhart Funeral Home
3068 Main Street
Caledonia, NY 14423
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Alhart Funeral Home
3068 Main Street
Caledonia, NY 14423
Theresa L. (Daff) Wyckoff


1963 - 2019
Theresa L. (Daff) Wyckoff Obituary
CALEDONIA - Theresa L. Daff Wyckoff passed away unexpectedly, at home, Monday (Oct. 28, 2019).

She was born March 9, 1963, in Annapolis, Md., to Robert and Linda Daff. On Jan. 28, 1981, she married Donald G. Wyckoff.

She is survived by her husband; two sons, Robert and Christopher; mother, Linda Beers; sisters, Kimberly, Michelle and Dana; granddaughter, Lily; sisters-in-law, Lorie Ratliff, Anita Brownell, Theresa Cline and Christine (Tom) Graves; as well as nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father.

Family and friends are invited to call Friday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Alhart Funeral Home, 3068 W. Main St., Caledonia, where her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. Private interment.

Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association, 160 Allens Creek Road, Rochester, NY 14618 or , 25 Circle St., Rochester, NY 14607.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
