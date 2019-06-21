Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa M. King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SALAMANCA - Mrs. Theresa M. King, 89, of Salamanca, died Wednesday (June 19, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.



Born April 25, 1930, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Josephine Pennieri Formica. She was married in 1986, to Edward W. King.



Mrs. King had been employed as the office manager, at the Casey & King law firm, in Ithaca, for over 15 years.



She was a courageous woman, who loved her family, and enjoyed antiques.



Surviving are two sons, Thomas McClune and Kenneth McClune, both of Salamanca; four grandsons, Kenneth A. McClune of Boston, Mass., Daniel McClune of Salamanca, Christopher McClune of Lockport and Gary McClune of Honeoye Falls; a brother, Richard (Eleanor) Formica of Monroe Township, N.J.; several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by a son, Ronald McClune; three sisters, Joan Formica, Rosemary Bowen and Diana Candal; and two brothers, Paul Formica and Robert Formica.



There will be no visitation.



A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family, in the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, and will be announced.



Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the Leukemia Foundation.



E-condolences can be sent to SALAMANCA - Mrs. Theresa M. King, 89, of Salamanca, died Wednesday (June 19, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.Born April 25, 1930, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Josephine Pennieri Formica. She was married in 1986, to Edward W. King.Mrs. King had been employed as the office manager, at the Casey & King law firm, in Ithaca, for over 15 years.She was a courageous woman, who loved her family, and enjoyed antiques.Surviving are two sons, Thomas McClune and Kenneth McClune, both of Salamanca; four grandsons, Kenneth A. McClune of Boston, Mass., Daniel McClune of Salamanca, Christopher McClune of Lockport and Gary McClune of Honeoye Falls; a brother, Richard (Eleanor) Formica of Monroe Township, N.J.; several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by a son, Ronald McClune; three sisters, Joan Formica, Rosemary Bowen and Diana Candal; and two brothers, Paul Formica and Robert Formica.There will be no visitation.A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family, in the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, and will be announced.Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the Leukemia Foundation.E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh. Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close