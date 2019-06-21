SALAMANCA - Mrs. Theresa M. King, 89, of Salamanca, died Wednesday (June 19, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.
Born April 25, 1930, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Josephine Pennieri Formica. She was married in 1986, to Edward W. King.
Mrs. King had been employed as the office manager, at the Casey & King law firm, in Ithaca, for over 15 years.
She was a courageous woman, who loved her family, and enjoyed antiques.
Surviving are two sons, Thomas McClune and Kenneth McClune, both of Salamanca; four grandsons, Kenneth A. McClune of Boston, Mass., Daniel McClune of Salamanca, Christopher McClune of Lockport and Gary McClune of Honeoye Falls; a brother, Richard (Eleanor) Formica of Monroe Township, N.J.; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Ronald McClune; three sisters, Joan Formica, Rosemary Bowen and Diana Candal; and two brothers, Paul Formica and Robert Formica.
There will be no visitation.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family, in the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, and will be announced.
Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the Leukemia Foundation.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 21, 2019