LOMA LINDA, Calif. - Mrs. Theresa "Terrie" Marie Ambuske Bolton, born Jan. 1, 1953, in Salamanca, N.Y., to the late Harriet Ambuske and the late Frank Ambuske, passed away at age 66, April 23, 2019, in Loma Linda, Calif.
Theresa was the beloved wife of Paul Bolton.
Theresa is survived by her daughters, Joy Darcy and Amy Darcy; stepdaughter, Maryann Bolton; sisters, Dorothy "Dobie" Marowski and Pat Owens; and sister-in-law, Judy Bolton.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Martin Darcy; and her sister, Marge Ambuske.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 22, 2019