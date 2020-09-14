OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Theresa Dutton Rhodes, 59, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday (Sept. 10, 2020) at Methodist Olive Branch, after a short but courageous battle with breast cancer.
Theresa was born on Sept. 1, 1961, to Glenn and Millie Dutton in Olean, N.Y.
Theresa had a long and successful career as an account receivable specialist in Medical Billing.
She enjoyed going on cruises and reading, but the one thing Theresa really loved was her family. She enjoyed family time with her children and her grandchildren.
Theresa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.She will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her mother, Millie Johnson; her father, Glenn (Beverly) Dutton; four children, Faith (Richard) Kreamer,Justa Rhodes, Albert Rhodes and Steven (Ashley Rix) Rhodes; five step-children, Lance Palmer, Tasha Beil, Amber (Justin Mooney) Bell, Jared (Hannah) Sherman and Caleb Beil, 12 siblings, Vicky (Tom) Adams, Roger (Victoria) Dutton, Rod Dutton,Summer Snyder, Donna (David) House, Steve Snyder, Mark Snyder, Randy (Natalie) Snyder, Ed (Angie) Snyder, Tammy (Robert L.) Gleason,Troy (Lisa Cews) Dutton and Lisa (Brian) Sortore; 14 grandchildren, Andrew, Makayla, Dailah, Carter, Connor, Breana, Damen, Cole, Kenzi, Alana "Pumpkin," Raerae, Peanut, Elianna and Wesley; a host of nieces and nephews; her ex-husband and dearest friend, Robert Rhodes; and her special friends, Carrie Jordan and Mary Pasieka.
Theresa was preceded in death by her older brother, Dorsey Dutton; and her stepfather, Don Johnson.
