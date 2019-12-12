Home

Wake
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
the chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse.
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
the chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse
Sister Therese Marie Lucassen


1927 - 2019
Sister Therese Marie Lucassen Obituary
ALLEGANY - Sister Therese Marie Lucassen, an Allegany Franciscan Sister for 65 years, died Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) at the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany. Sister Therese lived joyfully her call to reflect God's love and mercy to all with whom she came in contact.

Born Helen Teresa Lucassen on Aug. 24, 1927, in Bronx, she was the daughter of Lucas and Helen "Nellie" Barrett.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, Edward Fitzpatrick; and many nieces and nephews.

Sister Therese is predeceased by her parents; and sisters, Nora Fitzpatrick and Mary Puchalski.

A wake service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) in the chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) in the chapel. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.

The funeral arrangements are under the direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State St., Olean.

For obituary and condolences, visit www.letromcintoshspinkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
