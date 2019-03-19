Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas A. "Tommy" Clark. View Sign

DERRICK CITY, Pa. - Thomas A. "Tommy" Clark, 76, of Derrick City, passed away Saturday (March 16, 2019) in Bradford Regional Medical Center, Bradford, after a long illness.



Born Friday, June 5, 1942, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Albert W. "Click" and Lucille H. "Lucie" Ahl Clark. On Feb. 14, 1991, in Bradford, he married Kathryn A. "Kay" Frantz, who passed away Oct. 3, 2016.



Tommy was a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1961. He attended Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Ky. He owned Clark's Service Store in Shinglehouse, from 1971 until Sept. 1982, and later owned and operated T & C Enterprizes in Derrick City.



He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, in Bradford.



Tommy spent many hours drinking coffee and chatting with his friends and associates.



Surviving are a son, Anthony "Tony" (Michele) Clark of Westminster, Md.; a grandson, Keegan Clark; a granddaughter, Raegen Clark; and numerous cousins.



In addition to his parents and wife, Tommy was predeceased by an infant daughter, Kimberly Ann Clark.



Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday (March 30, 2019) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse, where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Preston L. Hutchins Jr., pastor of the Shinglehouse United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shinglehouse American Legion Post 530, PO Box 25, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.



Tommy's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.



