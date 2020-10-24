1/1
Thomas B. Mohr
JAMESTOWN - Mr. Thomas B. Mohr, 82, of Jamestown, formerly of Salamanca, passed away Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020) at Heritage Park Rehab & Nursing, Jamestown, following a long illness.

Born June 19, 1938, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Edward and Margaret Weber Mohr.

He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1956. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1961–1963 in the First Infantry Division, The Big Red One.

Tom had been employed as a custodial engineer with Cattaraugus County, working in the office building in Little Valley, until his retirement.

Tom was a friend to everyone who knew him and was known for his fun disposition and joking. He will also be remembered as a great baker and cake decorator.

Surviving are two sisters, Patricia Quattrone of Salamanca and Mikel Ann Roscoe, Wilmington, N.C.; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Julia Bozard; and a brother, Richard Mohr.

Per Tom's request, there will be no visitation.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2020 in Calvary Cemetery, Salamanca, with Deacon Michael Anderson, of Our Lady of Peace Parish, officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Burial
01:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
