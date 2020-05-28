LONG BEACH, Calif. - Thomas D. "Tim" Moore passed away Friday (May 22, 2020).
Born Nov. 12, 1952, in Olean, N.Y., he was son of Robert Moore and Barbara Bender Moore. On Oct. 5, 1991, at Saint Bartholomew Church in Long Beach, he married Mannie Moore, who survives. Together they raised their son Nicholas, whom Tim loved with all his heart.
Tim graduated from Archbishop Walsh High School and was on the swim team.
In 1979 Tim traveled with his brother Kevin in a VW van along with his cat, Precious, via the eastern seaboard, across the gulf states to California, where he worked for Compressor Service Co. for over 15 years. He was a senior sales engineer and led in the design of oil free, energy efficient air compressors.
Tim enjoyed the outdoors and loved to go hiking, skiing, golfing, fishing and hanging out with friends and family. Tim's smile, big heart and laugh will leave a void in this world that will never be filled.
Surviving, besides his wife and son, are his mother of Pittsford; seven siblings, Mary Ann (Bruce) Hanna of Fairport, N.Y., Robert Moore of Long Beach, Kathleen (Brian) Phillips of Honeoye Falls, N.Y., Jean (Tim) Phearsdorf of Allegany, N.Y., Daniel Moore of Olean, David (Yvonne Garcia) Moore of San Antonio, Texas and Eileen (John) Ambroselli of Avon, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father; a sister, Julie Moore; and a brother, Kevin Moore.
Services will be postponed due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. The family will gather for a private burial ceremony next to his father's and sister's grave at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany, on June 6, 2020.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 28, 2020.