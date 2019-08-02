|
|
PORTVILLE - Thomas E. Cradduck, of 1153 Promised Land Road, passed away Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at his home, with his family by his side.
Born Sept. 21, 1934, in Olean, he was the son of Claude Cradduck and Myrtle Kemp. On Sept. 23, 1955, he married Jeanette Sisson, who survives.
Tom resided in the town of Portville, where he owned and operated Portville Auto Sales. He also worked with his father, and brothers, at CP Cradduck & Sons.
He was an automobile man in every way, and was an avid race car fan, and participated in dirt track racing himself.
Surviving besides his beloved wife, are his children, Bradley Cradduck, Sherry (Cliff) Lippert of Portville and James (Julie) Cradduck of Salisbury, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Peggy Cradduck of Olean; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Zavilla; a brother, David Huff; many cousins; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his beloved stepmother, Esther Cradduck; his siblings, Charles Cradduck, John "Jack" Cradduck, Linda Chimera, Sherry Huff and Barb Cobado.
At Tom's request, there will be no visitation or funeral. There will be a celebration of Tom's life at 3 p.m. Aug. 18, 2019 at the Weston's Mills Fire Department, 1316 Olean-Portville Road, Olean.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Guenther Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 2, 2019