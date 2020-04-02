|
ALLEGANY - Thomas E. Shaw Jr., of 3743 Eaton Cross Road, passed away Tuesday (March 31, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born March 28, 1948, in Mercer, Pa., he was the son of Thomas E. Shaw Sr. and Betty A. Bartholomew (later Petroski). On Nov. 24, 1969, in Frostburg, Md., he married Tomasina "Tommi" White, who survives.
Tom grew up in the Shenango Valley, Pa., area and graduated from West Middlesex High School, where he was active in the sports programs. He played basketball, football and baseball. He then attended Edinboro State College.
He was employed as a member of the security team at St. Bonaventure University since August, 2005.
Tom loyally supported his favorite teams, including Penn State football, and the three professional sports teams from Cleveland; the Indians, Browns and Cavaliers. He also enjoyed watching movies, both current and classics.
His greatest joy was the time he spent with his grandsons. He helped mold them into the fine young men they are and he enjoyed going with them to sporting events, watching sports on television with them and traveling. These memories of time together with their grandfather will sustain them.
Surviving, besides his wife, are a daughter, Mary Alice Shaw Buffington of Olean; three grandsons, Tyler Lee Buffington, Taylor Jacob Buffington and Tucker Samuel Buffington, all of Allegany; two siblings, Victoria Shaw of Fairlawn, Ohio and Matthew (Rena) Shaw of Moncks Corner, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Petroski.
Services are not being planned at this time. A remembrance ceremony will be planned for a later date.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 2, 2020