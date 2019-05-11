Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Edwin Bowen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - Brigadier General Thomas E. Bowen (Ret), MD, a dedicated officer of the U.S.



He was born in Lackawanna, N.Y., on Dec. 16 1934.



He received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1961 from St. Bonaventure University, and his Doctorate of Medicine degree from Marquette University School of Medicine in 1965. He completed a rotating medical internship and trained in general surgery at Tripler Army General Hospital, Honolulu, Hawaii. He trained in thoracic surgery at Walter Reed Army General Hospital, Washington, D.C.



General Bowen attended the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pa. His military and professional experiences include enlisted service (Staff Sergeant, USAF Aviation Mechanic), commercial pilot, flight instructor, air frame and engine mechanic, and ROTC (field artillery). He was commissioned in the field artillery in 1961 and received his commission as a captain in the medical corps in 1965.



General Bowen's academic accomplishments include associate professor, Department of Surgery, School of Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, Md.; and associate professor, Department of Surgery, School of Medicine, University of South Florida.



His command and staff positions were chief of surgery and chief of professional services, 93rd Evac Hospital, Long Binh, Vietnam; division surgeon and commanding officer, 23rd MED BN, Chu Lai, Americal Division; assistant chief, Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Service, Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington, D.C.; chief, Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Service, Letterman Army Medical Center, Presidio of San Francisco, Calif.; department director, Professional Services Directorate, Office of the Surgeon General, Washington, D.C.; department commander and chief, Professional Services, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Panama, Gorgas Army Hospital, Republic of Panama; cdr., U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Panama; command surgeon, U.S. Southern Command; director, Health Services, 193rd Infantry Bde (Panama); cdr., Gorgas Army Hospital, Republic of Panama; cdr., 18th Medical Command; cdr., 121st Evacuation Hospital; surgeon, U.S. Forces Korea and Eighth U.S. Army, Korea; cdr., Fitzsimons Army Medical Center, Aurora, Colo.; chief of staff, James A. Haley VA Medical Center, Tampa, Fla.



His awards include the Legion of Merit with third Oak Leaf Cluster, Soldiers Medal,



He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Margaret Bowen; and six children, James, Mark, Matthew, Jonathan, Mary and Thaddeus.



Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. April 22, 2019, at Blount & Curry Terrace Oaks Chapel. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 56th St., Temple Terrace, Florida. Burial followed at 2 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell with full military honors.



