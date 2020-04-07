|
CUBA - Thomas H. Wind, of 3106 1/2 Haskell Road, passed away on Saturday (April 4, 2020) shortly after arrival at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Tom was born on March 31, 1960, in Rantoul, Ill., and was a son of Ronald H. and Reiko Nakjima Wind.
He attended Hinsdale High School and Jamestown Community College, in Olean. Tom currently worked for Gypsum in Elma, primarily doing sealing work as well as other construction work. He lived in Florida for a period of time as well, where he also did sealing work.
Tom enjoyed fishing and photography, and he truly loved being outdoors. He was fondly known by his family and friends as "Uncle Tom."
Tom is survived by a niece, Heather Thomas of Allegany; an uncle, Jim Wind of North Carolina; and many cousins, including Bruce and Rose Crandell of Cuba.
Tom was predeceased by his sister, Joyce E. Wind, on May 8, 2002.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday (April 9, 2020) in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. The Rev. Adam D. Stein, pastor of the Creekside Chapel, will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hinsdale Fire Department, 3832 Main St., Hinsdale, NY 14743 or to the , 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2020