Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul W Harris Funeral Home
570 Kings Hwy South
Rochester, NY 14617
585-544-2041
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paul W Harris Funeral Home
570 Kings Hwy South
Rochester, NY 14617
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Paul W Harris Funeral Home
570 Kings Hwy South
Rochester, NY 14617
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Angora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Angora

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Angora Obituary
WEBSTER - Thomas J. Angora, 83, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019).

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Anne Connelly Angora; children, Jody (David) Cascino, Laurie (Michael) Metheny, Elena Jetty and Thomas (Charlene) Angora; grandchildren, David (Stephanie) Cascino, Sara (Stephen) Mele, Jennifer (Sean) D'Abreu, Anne, Michelle and Tricia Jetty, Thomas, Gina, Patrick Angora, Toni Marie Connor and Devon Moss; great-grandchildren, Daniella, David Cascino, Gianna Mele, Luca D'Abreu, Anthony Stabile and Connor Pierson; siblings, James Angora, Santo (Annette) Angora, Josephine Kane and Carmella (Russ) Civiletti; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy Angora, Josephine Cameron, Debbie (Gary) Klick, Elizabeth Connelly, Francis (Linda) Connelly, Maureen (Ed) Negron and Kathleen; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by his wife, Patricia Grieco Angora; parents, Joseph and Carmella Pergolizzi Angora; siblings, Leo, Patsy, Anthony, Mary and Joseph.

A special thank you to the entire staff, especially the nursing staff of Rochester General Hospital, for the loving care given to Tom.

His family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (Oct. 7, 2019) at the funeral home, 570 Kings Highway S., where his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 8, 2019). Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 7800 Unit at Rochester General Hospital; ; or a in his memory.

To share a memory or send the family a condolence, please visit harrisfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Philip F. Profetta.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now