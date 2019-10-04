|
|
WEBSTER - Thomas J. Angora, 83, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019).
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Anne Connelly Angora; children, Jody (David) Cascino, Laurie (Michael) Metheny, Elena Jetty and Thomas (Charlene) Angora; grandchildren, David (Stephanie) Cascino, Sara (Stephen) Mele, Jennifer (Sean) D'Abreu, Anne, Michelle and Tricia Jetty, Thomas, Gina, Patrick Angora, Toni Marie Connor and Devon Moss; great-grandchildren, Daniella, David Cascino, Gianna Mele, Luca D'Abreu, Anthony Stabile and Connor Pierson; siblings, James Angora, Santo (Annette) Angora, Josephine Kane and Carmella (Russ) Civiletti; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy Angora, Josephine Cameron, Debbie (Gary) Klick, Elizabeth Connelly, Francis (Linda) Connelly, Maureen (Ed) Negron and Kathleen; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his wife, Patricia Grieco Angora; parents, Joseph and Carmella Pergolizzi Angora; siblings, Leo, Patsy, Anthony, Mary and Joseph.
A special thank you to the entire staff, especially the nursing staff of Rochester General Hospital, for the loving care given to Tom.
His family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (Oct. 7, 2019) at the funeral home, 570 Kings Highway S., where his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 8, 2019). Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 7800 Unit at Rochester General Hospital; ; or a in his memory.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 4, 2019