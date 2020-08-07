PORTVILLE - Thomas J. Booth, 91, of Portville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born July 5, 1929, in Wilkes Barre, Pa., he was the son of the late Ernest and Lillian Jones Booth. He married the former Deetra Thornell, who predeceased him April 25, 2016.
Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army Armored Tank Division, serving during World War II. He started his employment with the former Ridge Construction, and retired from Eastman Kodak Co. after 37 years.
Tom was a member of the Alma Rod and Gun Club and Portville American Legion Post 814.
He was a passionate hunter and fisherman, who loved the great outdoors with his beloved family.
Surviving are three children, Mark Booth of Rochester, Sue (JW) Wilson of Portville and Thomas (Amy) Booth of Rochester; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one sister, Lillian Seabolt of Rochester; and a son-in-law, Jim Short of Lima.
In addition to his loving wife of 61 years, he was predeceased by a daughter, Debbie Short.
A celebration of Tom's life will be announced at a later date.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Allegany County SPCA, 5440 Route 19, Belmont, NY 14813.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville.
