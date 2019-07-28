|
|
OTTO - Thomas J. Dankert, 63, passed away Saturday (July 27, 2019) at his home, on the farm that he loved in Otto, with his wife, Patricia Watson, by his side.
Tom was born on July 28, 1955, to Ernest and Dora Dahlke Dankert and was a proud graduate of Cornell University, where he participated on the dairy cattle judging team and earned a bachelor of science degree in agriculture.
Tom began working on the family dairy farm at the age of 10, which he continued to manage with Pat as "T-P Acres," following their marriage on July 30, 1983. With much love and hard work, T-P Acres at one time, registered the highest Holstein cattle herd average for Cattaraugus County and the highest Guernsey herd average for all of New York state. Tom was successful in breeding, raising and showing high-quality cattle, to include the Reserve All-American Guernsey, Happy Birthday Heidi.
In addition to full-time management of T-P Acres, Tom had a distinguished 35-year career working for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Rural Development.
Tom is remembered for his love for Patty; love of the beautiful land that he worked in northern Otto; his love of the animals he raised and cared for; and the joy and pride he had in his grandchildren, nieces and nephew.
In addition to his loving wife Pat, Tom is survived by his brother, Ernie (Cindy) Dankert of Fairport; stepdaughters, Suzy (Tom) Dunkleman of Bellevue, Neb. and Elizabeth (Sean) Lowes of Ellicottville; grandchildren, Heidi, Erin, Matthew, Rachel and Billy; great-granddaughter, Kara; nephew, John; and nieces, Greta and Sondra.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at the Mentley/O'Rourke Funeral Home, 411 Rock City Road, Little Valley. A service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday (July 31, 2019).
Memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to the ALS Association at alsa.org.
Published in The Olean Times Herald from July 28 to July 29, 2019