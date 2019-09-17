|
LYNDON - Thomas J. Schaeper, PhD., of Slab City Road, died Friday (Sept. 13, 2019) at Roswell Park Cancer Institute.
Born Jan. 17, 1948, in Covington, Ken., he was the son of Jerome and Ruth Kohmescher Schaeper. In 1977, in Columbus, Ohio, he married Kathleen Cooney. On May 21, 2010, in Ischua, he married Gaye Redpath, who survives.
Dr. Schaeper earned a bachelor of arts in history, from Thomas More College, in Kentucky, and went on to earn both his master and doctorate degrees from Ohio State University.
He taught history for six years, at Oxford University, in England, and retired from St. Bonaventure University, where he taught history, from 1979-2017.
He loved all animals, especially his horses, and volunteered at the Therapeutic Riding Center in Sardinia. Thomas enjoyed his favorite foods, including apple pie; mac and cheese; and Cincinnati chili. He was fond of the saying "Like barbed wire, I have a few good points."
Surviving besides his wife of Lyndon, is a daughter, Emily Schaeper of West Seneca; a son, Justin (Taneasha) Schaeper of Olean; two grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Thompson and Susan Taylor; two brothers, William (Angie) and Beany Schaeper; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to High Hurdles Therapeutic Riding Center, 13339 State Route 39, Sardinia, NY 14134.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 17, 2019