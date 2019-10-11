|
OLEAN - Thomas J. Victor, of 1356 Goodrich Ave., passed away unexpectedly at his home, Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019).
Born May 21, 1945, in Olean, he was the son of the late John and Mary Jonak Victor. He married Diane Convey, who survives.
Tom was a graduate of Archbishop Walsh High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era, from 1965-1969.
Tom will be remembered as a hardworking man, who owned and operated Victor Builders. He was an avid St. Bonaventure Bonnies and Buffalo Bills fan. In his free time, Tom enjoyed driving around the countryside with dogs, and playing scratch-off lottery tickets.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Tommy Victor of Olean; and his beloved dog, Dandy.
He was predeceased by a brother, John Victor; and an infant brother, Danny Victor.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held, beginning with a 9:30 a.m. prayer service Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany, with military honors.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 11, 2019