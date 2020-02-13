|
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Thomas M. "Bear" Lester, of Columbia, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the age of 67.
Tom was born in Cuba, N.Y., to the late William T. Lester and Margaret M. Lester.
Tom was a graduate of Cuba Central School in 1971, where he played football and other sports.
After moving to Columbia, he worked as an auto body man until he was unable to do that type of work. The next 20-plus years he worked at Jimmy's Mart as Jimmy's right-hand man.
Tom was everyone's Big Bear, known for his love, compassion and big bear hugs for all.
Tom is survived by three sisters, Darlene Paul of Orange Park, Fla., Judy (Fred) Page of Cuba and Susan (Randy) Holsinger of Bradford, Pa.; stepfather, Galen Lester of Gifford, Pa.; three aunts; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert "Bob" Lester; and a nephew, Brian Congdon.
A memorial service was held in Columbia.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 13, 2020