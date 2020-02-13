Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. "Bear" Lester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas M. "Bear" Lester Obituary
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Thomas M. "Bear" Lester, of Columbia, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the age of 67.

Tom was born in Cuba, N.Y., to the late William T. Lester and Margaret M. Lester.

Tom was a graduate of Cuba Central School in 1971, where he played football and other sports.

After moving to Columbia, he worked as an auto body man until he was unable to do that type of work. The next 20-plus years he worked at Jimmy's Mart as Jimmy's right-hand man.

Tom was everyone's Big Bear, known for his love, compassion and big bear hugs for all.

Tom is survived by three sisters, Darlene Paul of Orange Park, Fla., Judy (Fred) Page of Cuba and Susan (Randy) Holsinger of Bradford, Pa.; stepfather, Galen Lester of Gifford, Pa.; three aunts; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert "Bob" Lester; and a nephew, Brian Congdon.

A memorial service was held in Columbia.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -