Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas P. Zielinski. View Sign Service Information Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home 3128 Nys Route 417 W Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-0254 Send Flowers Obituary

OLEAN - Thomas P. Zielinski, 70, of 806 S. Union St. Ext., passed away Friday (June 7, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital, following a brief illness.



Born Sept. 16, 1948, in Buffalo, he was the son of Joseph and Clara Zielinski, of Buffalo. He was married to Cathy Schwartz, who predeceased him in 2012. In recent years he was the loving companion to Rennette "Cathy" Bedard, of Olean.



Thomas was educated in the Buffalo school district.



He worked for a number of years, at the former Buffalo Iron Works. He later worked for Buffalo City Missions, prior to his retirement.



He was also a very active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 616, in Olean, where he had been currently serving as its outside guard.



He was an avid reader of many different genres and was well versed on many topics. It was of great importance to him to visit Cathy's family, his "new" family, and their children, in California, as often as possible.



He leaves behind his loving companion, Cathy Bedard; a son, Derrick Zielinski; a daughter, Holly Schwartz of Buffalo; several grandchildren; his "second" family, Bill (Grace) Fitch of Modesto, Calif.; their daughters, Nichole and Krystina; Roger (Val) Bedard of Hinsdale, Woody Bedard of Olean, Rudy (Arvella) Rossignol of Riverside, Calif. and Ruth (Pete Vaughn) Fitch of Olean.



In addition to his wife Cathy, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Bianca.



At Mr. Zielinski's request, there will be no prior visitation. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at a time and place to be announced. Burial will take place later at Mt. View Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Olean Fraternal Order of Eagles 616, 309 N. Union St., Olean, NY 14760.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home.



Online condolences may be expressed at OLEAN - Thomas P. Zielinski, 70, of 806 S. Union St. Ext., passed away Friday (June 7, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital, following a brief illness.Born Sept. 16, 1948, in Buffalo, he was the son of Joseph and Clara Zielinski, of Buffalo. He was married to Cathy Schwartz, who predeceased him in 2012. In recent years he was the loving companion to Rennette "Cathy" Bedard, of Olean.Thomas was educated in the Buffalo school district.He worked for a number of years, at the former Buffalo Iron Works. He later worked for Buffalo City Missions, prior to his retirement.He was also a very active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 616, in Olean, where he had been currently serving as its outside guard.He was an avid reader of many different genres and was well versed on many topics. It was of great importance to him to visit Cathy's family, his "new" family, and their children, in California, as often as possible.He leaves behind his loving companion, Cathy Bedard; a son, Derrick Zielinski; a daughter, Holly Schwartz of Buffalo; several grandchildren; his "second" family, Bill (Grace) Fitch of Modesto, Calif.; their daughters, Nichole and Krystina; Roger (Val) Bedard of Hinsdale, Woody Bedard of Olean, Rudy (Arvella) Rossignol of Riverside, Calif. and Ruth (Pete Vaughn) Fitch of Olean.In addition to his wife Cathy, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Bianca.At Mr. Zielinski's request, there will be no prior visitation. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at a time and place to be announced. Burial will take place later at Mt. View Cemetery.Memorials may be made to the Olean Fraternal Order of Eagles 616, 309 N. Union St., Olean, NY 14760.Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home.Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close