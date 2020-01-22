|
|
LITTLE VALLEY - Our hearts are deeply saddened for the world's loss. On Jan. 13, 2020, Thomas "Buzzy" R. Porter, born on Dec. 14, 1954, left this earth.
He was full of love and light and he brought that love to the table no matter who you were or what you had done. At the end of every conversation you could count on that special laugh.
He loved people and music. Thus, the world has lost a beautiful, kind, and good man. He will be greatly missed by his boys, his brothers and all of their families, and his grandchildren as well as countless friends. Celebrations of his life will be held at a later date with his family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Condolences can be made at mentleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 22, 2020