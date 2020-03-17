|
ALLEGANY - Margaret Marie Redling died Friday (March 13, 2020) at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany.
She was born on May 6, 1923, in New York City, the daughter of Michael and Rose Czernalabics Redling, of Williston Park.
Sr. Thomas Rose entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, on Sept. 8, 1944; was received into the Congregation on Aug. 15, 1945; and professed her final religious vows on Aug. 16, 1952. Committed to the Franciscan charism, Sister lived for 76 years as a devoted member of the Allegany Franciscan Sisters, sharing her life in community and ministry.
She is survived by a niece, Joan Abbondanelo; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
Sister Thomas Rose was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Rose Redling; four brothers, Joseph, Michael, John and Walter Redling; four sisters, Mary Regelmann, Theresa Abbondondelo, Rose Ciascio and Ann Ruis.
A Wake service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (March 17, 2020) in St. Elizabeth Motherhouse Chapel. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday (March 18, 2020) in the Chapel. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
The funeral arrangements are under the direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
For condolences, please visit letromcintoshspinkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2020